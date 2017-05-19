search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Revolutionary War–Era Musket Ball Tests Positive for Blood

Friday, May 19, 2017

Revolutionary War shotMANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY—NJ.com reports that a lead musket ball recovered from Monmouth Battlefield Park has tested positive for human blood protein. Members of the Battlefield Restoration and Archaeological Volunteer Organization collect musket balls in an effort to learn more about the positions of the Continental Army and British troops during the battle, fought in June 1778. This musket ball in particular is thought to have been used as canister shot—one of many balls stuffed in a tin canister and fired from a cannon. Dan Sivilich, president of the group, sent the ball for testing because it bears an impression resembling coarsely woven fabric, suggesting had hit a person. He later learned the impression was probably made by a corn stalk after the ball was plowed under the surface of the soil. “It’s very exciting in the fact that we’ve identified a projectile that hit a human target, which tells us definitively that we found the battlefield,” Sivilich said. For more on the archaeology of the American Revolution, go to “Finding Parker’s Revenge.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Wall at the End of the Empire

The Blackener’s Cave

After the Battle

Letter from Greenland

From the Trenches

Scroll Search

Off the Grid

A Cornucopia of Condiments

Bronze Age Bling

Squeezing History from a Turnip

Aurignacian School of Art

Common Ground

Standing Still in Beringia?

The Vikings’ Wide Reach

Close Quarters

The Third Reich’s Arctic Outpost

The Buddha of the Lake

World Roundup

Maya land sharks, exotic libations in Ghana, Viking toy ship, Abu Dhabi’s Neolithic building boom, and the world’s oldest silk

Artifact

How the Maya kings made it rain

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America