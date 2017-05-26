England Returns Artifacts to Egypt

Friday, May 26, 2017

CAIRO, EGYPT—Officials in London have handed over four artifacts thought to have been smuggled out of Egypt, according to a report in Ahram Online. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, head of the Antiquities Ministry’s Antiquities Repatriation Department, said the objects include a glass sculpture of a human head, a stone relief thought to have been taken in the 1970s from Hatshepsut’s temple, a wooden ushabti figurine, and a Roman-era object from Minya. All of the objects except for the carving taken from Hatshepsut’s temple are thought to have been stolen from Egyptian galleries in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution. For more on Egypt, go to “Recovering Hidden Texts.”