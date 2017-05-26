search
Horse Images Discovered in China’s Xiangshan Mountains

Friday, May 26, 2017

YINCHUAN, CHINA—Eight images of horses have been found carved into rocks in China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency. The images were found carved into hard bluestone during a survey of known rock art in the Xiangshan Mountains. One of the horses measures more than 1.5 feet long, making it one of China’s largest rock art images. Most of the rock art in the Xiangshan Mountains dates to the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods. For more, go to “China’s Legendary Flood.”

