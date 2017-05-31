search
Roman Bath Uncovered in Southeast England

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Roman Chichester bathCHICHESTER, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that the remains of a private Roman bath house have been uncovered in Chichester’s Priory Park by a team of archaeologists and volunteers. The outlines of three buildings were first detected by ground-penetrating radar at the site last year. So far, the team has unearthed the hot room and its hypocaust, where heat was produced under the floor of the hot room. Archaeologist James Kenny explained that the suite of bathrooms was probably attached to a house in an affluent area on the edge of the Roman city. “Only someone who was incredibly wealthy could have owned a bath house like this and paid for it to be maintained,” he explained. Kenny thinks the site dates to the third or fourth century A.D. For more on Roman Britain, go to “London’s Earliest Writing.”

