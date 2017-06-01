Ten Late Period Tombs Discovered in Aswan

Thursday, June 01, 2017

ASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that ten rock-hewn tombs have been discovered on Aswan’s west bank by a team of researchers from Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities who had been studying the nearby Agha Kahn mausoleum. The tombs, which date to the Late Period (664‒332 B.C.), are similar to each other. They feature sliding steps leading to an entrance, followed by a small burial chamber. Stone sarcophagi, mummies, and funerary artifacts have been found in the tombs' chambers. The scientists will return to the tombs in the fall for further excavation. For more, go to “Egypt’s Immigrant Elite.”