Cat Print Found on Roman Roof Tile in England

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Lincolnshire PawprintLINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—A cat’s paw print has been found on a piece of Roman roof tile dating to the first century A.D. in the East of England. Lincolnshire Live reports that the tile was uncovered during the excavation of a Roman town in the path of a new highway. Most of the town’s buildings would have been constructed with timber and thatch, but tiles would have been made on site for the construction of the homes of wealthy Romans. A cat, possibly wild or domesticated, must have walked across this tile while it had been drying outside before it was fired in a kiln. Deer and dog prints have also been found on tiles recovered during the new road construction project. To read more about animal prints in Roman Britain, go to "They're Just Like Us."

