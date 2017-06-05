search
Ancient Temple Discovered in Southwest China

Monday, June 05, 2017

CHENGDU, CHINA—Xinhua News Agency reports that archaeologists from the Chengdu Cultural Relic Research Institute have found the site of a famous temple dating from the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317‒420) to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127‒1279), in downtown Chengdu. The building, which could help scholars trace the spread of Buddhism in China, is said to have been named Fugan, or “perceive the blessing,” Temple after a Tang Dynasty (618‒907) monk prayed for rain outside the structure during a drought. “We have only excavated a part of the temple’s area, but already have a glimpse of its past glory,” said team leader Yi Li. So far, the excavators have uncovered the temple’s foundation and traces of the surrounding buildings, wells, roads, and ditches. More than 1,000 tablet fragments inscribed with Buddhist scriptures, more than 500 pieces of sculpture, and inscribed glazed tiles have been found, in addition to some 80 tombs, which date from 1600 to 256 B.C. Damaged by war, Fugan Temple is said to have fallen out of use in the thirteenth century. For more, go to “Buddhism, in the Beginning.”

Recent Issues


