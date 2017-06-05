Underground City Discovered in Turkey

Monday, June 05, 2017

KAYSERI, TURKEY—An ancient underground city consisting of 52 chambers has been discovered in central Turkey, according to a report in the Daily Sabah. Local people who found a cave at the site informed the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Obruk Cave Research Staff, and Kayseri’s Foundation for the Protection and Promotion of the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ÇEKÜL). Further investigation of the area revealed the network of chambers, named Belağasi Underground City, which stretches out horizontally and measures more than 260 feet long. Osman Özsoy of ÇEKÜL said the site is thought to have been expanded as the population increased, and could be the first underground city found in Turkey to have more than 50 chambers. Above ground, the team found traces of a church and other structures. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “Zeugma After the Flood.”