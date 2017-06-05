search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Underground City Discovered in Turkey

Monday, June 05, 2017

KAYSERI, TURKEY—An ancient underground city consisting of 52 chambers has been discovered in central Turkey, according to a report in the Daily Sabah. Local people who found a cave at the site informed the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Obruk Cave Research Staff, and Kayseri’s Foundation for the Protection and Promotion of the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ÇEKÜL). Further investigation of the area revealed the network of chambers, named Belağasi Underground City, which stretches out horizontally and measures more than 260 feet long. Osman Özsoy of ÇEKÜL said the site is thought to have been expanded as the population increased, and could be the first underground city found in Turkey to have more than 50 chambers. Above ground, the team found traces of a church and other structures. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “Zeugma After the Flood.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Wall at the End of the Empire

The Blackener’s Cave

After the Battle

Letter from Greenland

From the Trenches

Scroll Search

Off the Grid

A Cornucopia of Condiments

Bronze Age Bling

Squeezing History from a Turnip

Aurignacian School of Art

Common Ground

Standing Still in Beringia?

The Vikings’ Wide Reach

Close Quarters

The Third Reich’s Arctic Outpost

The Buddha of the Lake

World Roundup

Maya land sharks, exotic libations in Ghana, Viking toy ship, Abu Dhabi’s Neolithic building boom, and the world’s oldest silk

Artifact

How the Maya kings made it rain

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America