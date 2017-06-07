search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Human Tooth Recovered From Civil War Submarine

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Hunley submarine toothCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA—The Post and Courier reports that a human tooth was recovered from a concretion in a crank handle on the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley. Named for her inventor, the 40-foot submarine was lost in Charleston Bay on February 17, 1864, after it rammed a Union blockade ship with a black powder charge. The vessel was discovered in 1995 and raised from the bottom in 2000. The remains of the eight sailors who manned the iron vessel were removed by conservators at Clemson University’s Warren Lasch Conservation Center and reburied in 2004. The tooth was found at crank handle position Number 3, where crewman Frank Collins sat. Archaeologist Michael Scafuri thinks the tooth was lost after Collins died. Bits of cloth and a loose metal sleeve have also been found at some of the crank positions. The coverings may have been intended to reduce blistering and chaffing of the sailors’ hands. To read more about this ship and another Civil War ship, go to “History's Greatest Wrecks: USS Monitor and H.L. Hunley.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Wall at the End of the Empire

The Blackener’s Cave

After the Battle

Letter from Greenland

From the Trenches

Scroll Search

Off the Grid

A Cornucopia of Condiments

Bronze Age Bling

Squeezing History from a Turnip

Aurignacian School of Art

Common Ground

Standing Still in Beringia?

The Vikings’ Wide Reach

Close Quarters

The Third Reich’s Arctic Outpost

The Buddha of the Lake

World Roundup

Maya land sharks, exotic libations in Ghana, Viking toy ship, Abu Dhabi’s Neolithic building boom, and the world’s oldest silk

Artifact

How the Maya kings made it rain

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America