Shipwreck Update From the South Pacific

Friday, June 09, 2017

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—Live Science reports that divers and archaeologists from the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Silentworld Foundation attempted to visit the wreckage of the Jenny Lind, a sailing ship that sank in 1850 after it struck the Kenn Reefs, a submerged atoll located amid the Coral Sea Islands. The Jenny Lind was found during a survey in 1987, but the researchers could not find a trace of the vessel on this latest expedition. They think the ship, remembered for the spectacular survival story of the 28 people on board, were broken up by powerful tidal currents and tropical weather. The researchers were able to record the positions of cannons, anchors, and ballast stones from four other nineteenth-century wrecks, however, that were probably traveling along the major trade route between Australia and the French and Dutch Pacific colonies. The reef was eventually added to official navigation charts in 1859. For more on underwater archaeology, go to “Shipwreck Alley.”