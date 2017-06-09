Hellenistic Burials Uncovered in Alexandria

Friday, June 09, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a tomb dating to the Hellenistic period (323‒30 B.C.) has been discovered in the El-Shatby neighborhood of Alexandria by a team from Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Funerary prayers written in Greek and geometric designs are among the decorations in the tomb’s four halls and burial shafts. Some 300 artifacts, including pottery, lamps, and a terracotta statue, were recovered. The researchers plan to study the phrases written on the individual burials. For more, go to “Egypt’s Immigrant Elite.”