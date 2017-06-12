search
New Dates for England’s Montem Mound

Monday, June 12, 2017

England Motem MoundSLOUGH, ENGLAND—The Slough Express reports that a team led by Jim Leary of the University of Reading has determined that a 20-foot hill in a town in southern England known as the Montem Mound is a 1,500-year-old Anglo-Saxon burial mound. The structure had been thought to be the remains of a Norman castle earthwork, but samples taken from different parts of the mound indicate that it was built some 500 years earlier. Leary and his team also note that the mound’s size and dimensions, and its proximity to another Saxon barrow, support the new identification. To read in-depth about the discovery of an Anglo-Saxon feasting hall, go to “The Kings of Kent.”

