search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

14th-Century Abbey Wall Unearthed in Southeastern England

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

England Augustine AbbeyCANTERBURY, ENGLAND—Kent News reports that the footings of a fourteenth-century wall have been found on a construction site at the North Holmes campus of Canterbury Christ Church University. The structure is thought to have been a precinct wall of St. Augustine’s Abbey, a Benedictine monastery founded in A.D. 598, dissolved during the sixteenth-century English reformation, and dismantled in the nineteenth century. A section of the wall will be preserved under glass in the reception area of the new building. For more, go to “Legends of Glastonbury Abbey.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America