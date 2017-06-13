14th-Century Abbey Wall Unearthed in Southeastern England
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
CANTERBURY, ENGLAND—Kent News reports that the footings of a fourteenth-century wall have been found on a construction site at the North Holmes campus of Canterbury Christ Church University. The structure is thought to have been a precinct wall of St. Augustine’s Abbey, a Benedictine monastery founded in A.D. 598, dissolved during the sixteenth-century English reformation, and dismantled in the nineteenth century. A section of the wall will be preserved under glass in the reception area of the new building. For more, go to “Legends of Glastonbury Abbey.”
Advertisement
First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers
A venerable bead
Advertisement
Advertisement