Bronze Age Roundhouses Found in Southern England

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

CORNWALL, ENGLAND—Two 3,000-year-old roundhouses and Iron Age burials have been found at the site of a new housing development on high ground overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in southwestern England. According to The Falmouth Packet, a team of excavators from Costwold Archaeology expected to find some features, based upon an initial radar survey, but they were surprised by the extent of the remains. Additional roundhouses, made of either dry stone walls or wattle and daub, probably stood in what is now a surrounding field. To read in-depth about Iron Age archaeology in Britain, go to "Letter From Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age." 

