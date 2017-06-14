search
Historic Steamship Detected Off California Coast

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

flying bridge helmSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA—The Associated Press reports that the USCGC McCulloch was found under 300 feet of water off the coast of southern California during a remotely operated vehicle training mission. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter, which was based in San Francisco, fought in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War, enforced fur seal regulations off the coast of Alaska, and served as a floating courtroom in remote areas. The well-known ship sank in 1917 after colliding with a passenger steamship. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration identified the shipwreck based upon its torpedo tube, six-pounder guns, helm, steam engine, sounding machine, propeller, and a circular skylight that had collapsed inside the officer’s quarters. To read in-depth about nautical archaeology, go to "Shipwreck Alley." 

