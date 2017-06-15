Viking-Age Burials Discovered in Northern Iceland

Thursday, June 15, 2017

PORT OF DYSNES, ICELAND—Iceland Magazine reports that four Viking-era burials have been discovered at Eyjafjörður fjord in North Iceland. Two of the intact burials, which date to the ninth or tenth centuries, appear to have been placed in a line. They both contain boats, but one of them has been badly damaged by ocean erosion and half of its boat is missing. Archaeologists led by Hildur Gestsdóttir recovered human bones, a Viking sword, and dog teeth from the grave. The second boat burial is also thought to contain the remains of a Viking chief who was buried with his dog and his sword. For more, go to “Hoards of the Vikings.”