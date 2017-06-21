Possible Ritual Landscape Detected at Passage Tomb in Wales

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

ANGLESEY, WALES—Rock art, pottery deposits, flint tools, and a burial cairn were discovered during recent excavations in the area surrounding Bryn Celli Ddu, a 5,000-year-old mound-covered passage tomb in North Wales. According to a report in The Guardian, a ground-penetrating radar survey suggests that the cairn could be part of a larger cemetery located behind the mound. “We know that Bryn Celli Ddu sits in a much more complicated landscape than previously thought,” said archaeologist Seren Griffiths of the University of Central Lancashire. For more, go to “Letter From Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age.”