Early Twentieth-Century Church Found in Louisiana

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA—The Shreveport Times reports that the cornerstone, a pillar, and the central aisle of the original St. John’s Church have been uncovered by a team of researchers from the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and Louisiana State University, Shreveport. Historian Cheryl White compared current and historic city maps and examined old photographs to pinpoint the site of the original church, which was built by the Jesuits in 1902, on what is now private land. “We came within inches of the front door on the first day,” White said. The team also recovered ceramics dating to the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, iron hardware, religious items, coins, bottles, and pieces of glass. For more on archaeology in Louisiana, go to “Archaic Engineers Worked on a Deadline.”