search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Stone Floor and Ritual Vessel Uncovered at Machu Picchu

Thursday, June 22, 2017

CUSCO, PERU—Living in Peru reports that a stone floor and a fragmented vessel that may have been used to make offerings were discovered at Machu Picchu Archaeological Park by archaeologist José Bastante and researchers from Peru’s Ministry of Culture. They found the floor and the vessel in a passage behind the room where the so-called “water mirrors” are located. The water mirrors, circular basins on the floor of the main area, are thought to have been used to observe the reflected night sky. Likewise, light from solstices and equinoxes is thought to have shone through a central window in the passage to the water mirrors next door. Bastante said the vessel probably had a pointed base, may have been burned after the offering was made. The vessel is thought to date to the fifteenth century and will be tested for any residues of its contents. For more, go to “Letter From Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America