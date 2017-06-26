search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Colonial-Era Brass Lock Unearthed in Michigan

Monday, June 26, 2017

Michigan colonial lockMACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—According to a report in Michigan Live, a brass lock measuring nearly three inches long was discovered at the site of a fur trader’s home at Fort Michilimackinac, located on Mackinac Island in the Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The intact lock is estimated to be about 250 years old, and is thought to have been used to secure a small trunk or chest. The house where it was found was built around 1730 and was demolished in 1781. The lock was unearthed in the building’s root cellar. To read about another discovery in Michigan, go to “Leftover Mammoth.”

