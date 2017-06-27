search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Face of Medieval Dublin Man Reconstructed

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Dublin facial reconstruction DUBLIN, IRELAND—Archaeologists who uncovered the remarkably well-preserved skull of a young Dubliner, who died sometime during the Tudor period of 1485-1603, have been able to reconstruct the man's face using 3D digital technology. The Irish Times reports that the skeleton, found in 2014 construction to extend Dublin's light rail system, belonged to a man who was in his late 20s or early 30s at the time of death and likely spent his whole life in Dublin under conditions of poverty and hard labor. Though according to Transportation Infrastructure Ireland (TII) the remains of approximately 5,000 individuals have been turned up during road and rail excavations in Ireland, few of them have been intact enough to allow for reconstruction. To read more about facial reconstruction, go to "Neolithic FaceTime." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Set in Stone

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America