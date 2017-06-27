Face of Medieval Dublin Man Reconstructed

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

DUBLIN, IRELAND—Archaeologists who uncovered the remarkably well-preserved skull of a young Dubliner, who died sometime during the Tudor period of 1485-1603, have been able to reconstruct the man's face using 3D digital technology. The Irish Times reports that the skeleton, found in 2014 construction to extend Dublin's light rail system, belonged to a man who was in his late 20s or early 30s at the time of death and likely spent his whole life in Dublin under conditions of poverty and hard labor. Though according to Transportation Infrastructure Ireland (TII) the remains of approximately 5,000 individuals have been turned up during road and rail excavations in Ireland, few of them have been intact enough to allow for reconstruction. To read more about facial reconstruction, go to "Neolithic FaceTime."