Medieval Abbey Wall Unearthed in England

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

EVESHAM, ENGLAND—Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a fourteenth-century abbey wall in the West Midlands of England, reports the Evesham Observer. The wall was built on the orders of Abbot William de Chyryton between 1317 and 1344 to mark the boundary between lands held by Evesham Abbey and the nearby town. The archaeologists also discovered pieces of an unusually decorated medieval cooking pot, along with the surface of a Roman road or yard. The latter find suggests the Anglo-Saxon settlement that became the medieval town of Evesham was founded on the site of an earlier Roman-era site. To read in-depth about medieval English churches, go to “Writing on the Church Wall.”