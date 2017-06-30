search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic Tomb Unearthed in England

Friday, June 30, 2017

England Neolithic BarrowSILSDEN, ENGLAND—Archaeologists digging at a future construction site in northern England have unearthed the remains of a large collective burial monument known as a barrow, reports Keighley Online. Measuring around 100 feet wide, the barrow consists of two ditches and was in use around 5,000 to 4,500 years ago, during the late Neolithic and early Bronze Age. At the center of the site, the team unearthed an incised funerary urn containing cremated remains, likely the barrow's primary burial. The team plans to X-ray the urn before removing its contents. Other finds included pottery, stone tools, and another cremated burial dating to the early Bronze Age. To read in-depth about this period in British prehistory, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Set in Stone

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America