Tunnel Found at Teotihuacan’s Pyramid of the Moon

Thursday, July 06, 2017

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—A tunnel traveling from Teotihuacan’s Pyramid of the Moon to the center of the plaza in front of the structure has been discovered by a team of scientists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, according to an Associated Press report. The researchers used an electrical resistivity tomography to look for the tunnel, which sits about 30 feet underground, since similar tunnels have been found in front of other monuments built by the people of Teotihuacan, including the Pyramid of the Sun and the Temple of the Feathered Serpent. The scan also suggests that the tunnel was filled in antiquity. Such tunnels are thought to represent the underworld, and may have been used for rituals to re-enact the creation of life, plants, and food. To read more about Teotihuacan, go to "Mythological Mercury Pool."