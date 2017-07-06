Roman Gold and Silver Coins Uncovered in Spain

Thursday, July 06, 2017

HUELVA, SPAIN—According to a report in The Local, gold and silver Roman coins have been found at a copper mining site in southwestern Spain. Luis Iglesias, director of archaeology at Atalaya Mining, said the cache of second-century coins is thought to have been stored in a leather pouch by a wealthy resident of the Roman mining settlement of Orium. According to Iglesias, the location of the coins at the site suggests that the ancient settlement stretched further west than had been previously thought. The area will be covered with a metal sheet to protect any additional artifacts in the ground. To read about the impact of ancient mining on Spain's environment, go to "Spain's Lead-Lined Lakes."