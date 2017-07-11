search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Human Remains Found at World War II Underwater Wreckage Site

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Croatia B 24 LiberatorZAGREB, CROATIA—The Norman Transcript reports that divers found human remains near The Tulsamerican, the last B-24 Liberator bomber built in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After a 17-year search, the wreckage was discovered under 130 feet of water off the coast of Croatia in 2010. The crew ditched the plane in the Adriatic Sea on December 17, 1944, because it had been hit by enemy fire after a bombing run over German-occupied Poland. Three of the ten men on board were killed. Some of the wreckage may be recovered and returned to Oklahoma for display at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. To read more, go to "The  Archaeology of World War II."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Set in Stone

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America