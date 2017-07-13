search
Roman Floor Unearthed in Alexandria

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Roman herringbone floorALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—According to a report in Ahram Online, a tiled floor similar to ones found in Roman baths and fortresses has been uncovered in the Moharam Bek district of Alexandria, where glass and pottery workshops have been found. Aymen Ashmawi of the Ministry of Antiquities said the floor, which features an opus spicatum, or herringbone design, is the first of its kind to be found in Egypt. To read about Roman-era mosaics, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

