4,000-Year-Old Tombs Discovered in Romania

Friday, July 21, 2017

CÂRLOMĂNEŞTI, ROMANIA—Romania Insider reports that nine Bronze Age tombs have been found in eastern Romania by researchers from the Buzău County Museums. Some of the tombs have been damaged by farming, but the tombs located deeper underground were found intact. “Each tomb usually has a minimum of three jugs,” said Mihai Constantinescu of the Anthropology Institute of the Bucharest Academy. One of the vessels, shaped like a dove, contained fragments of bone from the feet of pigs. Constantinescu thinks they may have been used as toys. Hair ornaments, bracelets, bronze collars, and spindles were also recovered.