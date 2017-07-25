search
1,100-Year-Old Coin Unearthed in Scotland

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Scotland coin fortABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a ninth-century coin was found alongside evidence of a longhouse at Burghead Fort, a site researchers believe to have been a Pictish power center in northeast Scotland. The site is thought to have been occupied between 500 and 1000 A.D., and was largely destroyed by a nineteenth-century building project. The Alfred the Great coin, discovered in the longhouse's floor layers, was pierced, so it may have been worn by its owner. “The coin is also interesting as it shows that the fort occupants were able to tap into long-distance trade networks,” said Gordon Noble, senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen.  

Recent Issues


