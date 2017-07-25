Christian Crucifix Found at Michigan’s Fort Michilimackinac

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

MACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—According to a report by 9 & 10 News, archaeologists working at the site of an eighteenth-century fur trader’s home in Fort Michilimackinac have discovered a small brass crucifix. Archaeologist Lynn Evans suggested the artifact may be older than the British trade silver uncovered at the site last week. Located on the shore of the Straits of Mackinac, the fort was constructed by French soldiers in 1715 and thrived as a center of the fur trade, even after the British took control in 1761. During the Revolutionary War, however, the British demolished the fort and moved the fur trading hub to Mackinac Island. The cross was found in the rubble left behind at the site of the original fort. For more on archaeology in Michigan, go to “Leftover Mammoth.”