Construction Project Reveals Antwerp’s 16th-Century City Walls

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Antwerp city wallsANTWERP, BELGIUM—A sixteenth-century fortification wall measuring 20 feet tall and the pillars of a city gate were uncovered during a construction project in Antwerp, according to a Reuters report. Archaeologist Femke Martens explained that the wall also served as a channel for water into the city’s breweries. Parts of the monumental wall will be integrated into the design for the new tramway and plaza that will be built on the site. The rest will be recovered and preserved before a new road is built. For more on archaeology in Belgium, go to “The Blood of the King.”

