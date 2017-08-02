Luxury Roman Homes Found in Southern France

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

VIENNE, FRANCE—Agence France-Presse reports that an entire first-century A.D. Roman neighborhood of luxury homes and public buildings has been found on the banks of the Rhone River in southeastern France. The neighborhood is thought to have been occupied for about 300 years and then abandoned after a series of fires. Fire damaged the first floor, roof, and balcony of one structure, called the Bacchanalian House for its mosaic floor depicting a procession of maenads and satyrs. But other parts of the house, such as balustrades, tiles, gardens, and the water supply system survived. “We will be able to restore this house from the floor to the ceiling,” said archaeologist Benjamin Clement. Another house contained a mosaic depicting the kidnapping of Thalia, patron of comedy, by Pan, the god of the satyrs. A public building, perhaps a school, with a fountain featuring a statue of Hercules, was found in the market area. The 75,000-square-foot site is located near the ancient Roman city of Vienne, which was on the route connecting northern Gaul and the Roman province of Gallia Narbonensis to the south. For more, go to “France’s Roman Heritage.”