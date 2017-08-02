search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Luxury Roman Homes Found in Southern France

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

VIENNE, FRANCE—Agence France-Presse reports that an entire first-century A.D. Roman neighborhood of luxury homes and public buildings has been found on the banks of the Rhone River in southeastern France. The neighborhood is thought to have been occupied for about 300 years and then abandoned after a series of fires. Fire damaged the first floor, roof, and balcony of one structure, called the Bacchanalian House for its mosaic floor depicting a procession of maenads and satyrs. But other parts of the house, such as balustrades, tiles, gardens, and the water supply system survived. “We will be able to restore this house from the floor to the ceiling,” said archaeologist Benjamin Clement. Another house contained a mosaic depicting the kidnapping of Thalia, patron of comedy, by Pan, the god of the satyrs. A public building, perhaps a school, with a fountain featuring a statue of Hercules, was found in the market area. The 75,000-square-foot site is located near the ancient Roman city of Vienne, which was on the route connecting northern Gaul and the Roman province of Gallia Narbonensis to the south. For more, go to “France’s Roman Heritage.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Set in Stone

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America