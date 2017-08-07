search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

An Update from Florida’s Santa Maria de Ochuse

Monday, August 07, 2017

Florida Luna settlementPENSACOLA, FLORIDA—According to a WUWF report, Santa Maria de Ochuse, the settlement founded by Tristan de Luna, extended over a minimum of 27 acres. Located on a level site overlooking Pensacola Bay, the settlement was inhabited by 1,500 Spanish colonists between 1559 and 1561. A hurricane and storm surge in 1559 destroyed most of the expedition’s supplies and ships shortly after their arrival. The excavation team from the University of West Florida is working to find the outlines of buildings and possible structures such as a plaza and a church. The new measurements indicate Santa Maria de Ochuse was larger than St. Augustine when it was established in 1565, and Santa Elena, established in 1566 on the coast of South Carolina. Both of those communities started with between 300 and 600 individuals. For more, go to “Florida History Springs Forth.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan

Set in Stone

Letter From Peru

From the Trenches

Ka-Ching!

Off the Grid

While You Are Waiting

A Dangerous Island

House Rules

Renaissance Melody

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Tomb Couture

Not So Pearly Whites

Late Paleolithic Masterpieces

Afterlife on the Nile

Knight Watch

The Grand Army Diet

Angry Birds

World Roundup

First World War booze, Russian bear grease, Mediterranean mystery religion, and exploring under Algiers

Artifact

A venerable bead

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America