Siberian Warrior Burial Unearthed

Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Bronze Age Siberian WarriorOMSK, RUSSIA—The remains of a warrior who lived during the transition from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age were unearthed during renovation of a historical building in the Siberian town of Omsk. The Siberian Times reports that the man was buried holding a dagger in one hand and a knife in the other, as if prepared for combat. He was attired in style, wearing earrings and a metallic disk over one eye. An axe and several arrowheads were also found near the burial, which was one of five that was unearthed during the project. To read more about archaeology in Siberia, go to “Fortress of Solitude.”

