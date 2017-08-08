Medicine Buddha Statue Found at Angkor Site in Cambodia

Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Cambodia Daily reports that a team of researchers working at Angkor Thom in Cambodia has made its second major discovery in the course of two weeks. Excavating the remains of a 12th-century hospital built under the reign of Khmer ruler King Jayavarman VII in the ancient city of Angkor, archaeologists have uncovered a Buddha statue that they believe was once installed in the hospital's chapel. Last week, the team discovered a six-foot-tall sandstone statue of a guard that would have stood sentry in front of the complex, one of over 100 hospitals built by Jayavarman VII, who is believed to have been a devoted Buddhist. For more, go to “Angkor Urban Sprawl.”