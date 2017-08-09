search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Bone Ornaments Discovered in Southern India

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

India bone ornamentsHYDERABAD, INDIA—One India reports that a collection of 50 carved bone ornaments has been found southern India. The nearly identical, rhombus-shaped ornaments are decorated with carved circular indentations. Holes in the middle suggest they may have been worn as jewelry. “There was a certain sense of calculation, certain technology, aestheticism involved,” commented N.R. Visalatchy, an official in the Department of Archaeology and Museums of Telangana. Further testing will help date the ornaments, which are estimated to have been made between 4,000 and 1,500 years ago. To read more about archaeology in India, go to "Exploring Hampi."

Recent Issues


