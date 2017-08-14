Circular Wall Unearthed in Peru

Monday, August 14, 2017

CUSCO, PERU—Andina reports that Peruvian archaeologists digging a site in the surburbs of Cusco have unearthed a circular wall that was erected some 3,000 years ago. Built by an ancient people known as the Marcavalle culture, the structure measures 22 feet in diameter and was probably a dwelling that might have also had a ceremonial function. Inside, the team discovered pottery featuring human and animal faces, as well as figurines and dog and other animal bones. A second walled structure, likely a workshop, was also unearthed. To read in-depth about archaeology in Peru, go to “An Overlooked Inca Wonder.”