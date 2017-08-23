search
Two Sarcophagi Unearthed in Rome

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

ROME, ITALY—Construction work has revealed two small marble sarcophagi on the northwest slope of Monte Mario, a hill outside the boundary of ancient Rome. ANSAmed reports the sarcophagi are thought to date to the third or fourth century A.D., and may have belonged to children of well-to-do Romans. One of the sarcophagi had been decorated with carvings. Both of them will be studied and restored by researchers from Rome’s archaeological superintendency. For more, go to “Piecing Together a Plan of Ancient Rome.”

