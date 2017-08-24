search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Coin Hoard Unearthed in Cornwall

Thursday, August 24, 2017

CORNWALL, ENGLAND—Cornwall Live reports that metal detecting enthusiasts discovered nearly 2,000 Roman coins in a freshly plowed field near the southwestern tip of England. The coins, which date to between A.D. 253 and 274, are thought to have been placed in a tin container with a handle and lead stopper, and buried in a stone-lined pit. Known as radiates, the coins were cast from bronze that included one percent silver. The two men who discovered the coins, Kyle Neil and Darren Troon, marked the area where they found the first few coins, and then alerted an archaeologist when they found a bunch of coins together in another area. They stayed to help with the excavation. “It was a day I don’t think we’ll ever forget,” Troon said. The coins are currently being studied at the Royal Cornwall Museum and the British Museum. To read about the discovery of thousands of Roman coins in England, go to “Seaton Down Hoard.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America