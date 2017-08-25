search
Gate Discovered at Medieval Castle in Slovakia

Friday, August 25, 2017

Slovakia Vinianksy CastleVINNÉ, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that Viniansky Castle’s main gate has been found. The ruined castle, located in eastern Slovakia, sat on a hill overlooking the trade route to Poland. “When we started our research six years ago, we had no gateway, now we have two of them,” said researcher Jaroslav Gorás. The newly discovered gate is thought to date to the thirteenth century, and is located in the oldest part of the small castle. But the second gate is located just 100 feet away, puzzling archaeologists. “It was a big investment, moreover, every extra opening in a castle wall was harder to keep from enemies,” said Peter Bednár of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. To read in-depth about excavations at the site of another castle, go to “Letter From England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North.

