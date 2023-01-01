The Assyrian Women of Kanesh

This video presents work Assyriologist Cécile Michel of the French National Center for Scientific Research and her colleagues have conducted exploring the lives of Assyrian women who resided in the Bronze Age Anatolian city of Kanesh, about whom you can read in-depth in "Assyrian Women of Letters." Michel has collected translations of more than 300 nineteenth-century B.C. cuneiform tablets by or to women in Women of Assur and Kanesh: Texts from the Archives of Assyrian Merchants. To watch another film exploring her work, go to "Thus Speaks Tarām-Kūbi, Assyrian Correspondence."