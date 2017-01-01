search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

3-D Walkthrough of Vemork Plant

This 3-D walkthrough of the heavy water facilities at Norway’s Vemork Plant was created by Telemark County Council archaeologist Sindre Arnkværn. The plant had been demolished in 1977 and no documentation or study of the site had ever been conducted since Operation Gunnerside in 1943. Although researchers had to pick their way through demolition rubble, they still were able to understand Gunnerside’s events in the location and context in which they had occurred. To read a full article on the archaeology of the site, go to “The Secrets of Sabotage.” (Courtesy Sindre Arnkværn/Telemark County Council)

 

 

 

 

Slideshow:
Article:
Swahili Towns Sidebar1
Operation Gunnerside
 Trenches Norway Vemork
The Secrets of Sabotage

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America