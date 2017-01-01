3-D Walkthrough of Vemork Plant

This 3-D walkthrough of the heavy water facilities at Norway’s Vemork Plant was created by Telemark County Council archaeologist Sindre Arnkværn. The plant had been demolished in 1977 and no documentation or study of the site had ever been conducted since Operation Gunnerside in 1943. Although researchers had to pick their way through demolition rubble, they still were able to understand Gunnerside’s events in the location and context in which they had occurred. To read a full article on the archaeology of the site, go to “The Secrets of Sabotage.” (Courtesy Sindre Arnkværn/Telemark County Council)

Slideshow: Article: Operation Gunnerside The Secrets of Sabotage