Monday, October 16, 2017

RHODE ISLAND: During the War of 1812, naval commander Oliver Hazard Perry was known as the “Hero of Lake Erie.” But the year before the war’s outbreak, he was captain of USS Revenge, which hit a reef and sank off the coast of Westerly. For nearly two centuries, the site of the wreck was unknown, until recreational divers located it a decade ago. Now, U.S. Navy divers have finally raised one of the ship’s 1,000-pound cannons. It will undergo laboratory analysis to confirm its provenance. —Jason Urbanus