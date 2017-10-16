search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

GERMANY

Monday, October 16, 2017

World Roundup GermanyGERMANY: Today, Norwegian-caught cod is a commodity shipped around the world. Apparently, it was popular some 1,000 years ago, too, when Viking traders transported freeze-dried cod around Europe. DNA testing of fish remains from the Viking Age (800–1066) site of Haithabu indicates that they belonged to an Arctic population known to have lived exclusively off the coast of northern Norway, 1,000 miles away. This find predates the earliest known archaeological or historical evidence for the export of dried cod by several hundred years. —Jason Urbanus

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

In the Time of the Rosetta Stone

Letter From Singapore

From the Trenches

The Hidden Stories of the York Gospel

Off the Grid

Iconic Discovery

Arctic Ice Maiden

Desert Life

Living Evidence

Putting on a New Face

Fit for a Saint

The Glass Economy

Henry VIII’s Favorite Palace

Itinerant Etruscan Beekeepers

Spain’s Silver Boom

Conspicuous Consumption

Tablet Time

By the Light of the Moon

World Roundup

Viking cod exports, Bronze Age cereal box, Commodore Perry’s Revenge, Easter Island ecology, and Zanzibar’s colonial past

Artifact

A face from the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America