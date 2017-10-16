Monday, October 16, 2017

GERMANY: Today, Norwegian-caught cod is a commodity shipped around the world. Apparently, it was popular some 1,000 years ago, too, when Viking traders transported freeze-dried cod around Europe. DNA testing of fish remains from the Viking Age (800–1066) site of Haithabu indicates that they belonged to an Arctic population known to have lived exclusively off the coast of northern Norway, 1,000 miles away. This find predates the earliest known archaeological or historical evidence for the export of dried cod by several hundred years. —Jason Urbanus