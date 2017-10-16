Monday, October 16, 2017

ZANZIBAR: For the past 1,000 years, African, Arab, and European traders have fought over this island because of its key location along Indian Ocean trade routes. Although it was under the control of the Portuguese during the 15th and 16th centuries, until recently very little evidence of their occupation was apparent. But now, beneath Stone Town’s old fortress, archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a large Portuguese church and the burial of a priest, identifiable by his sacred heart brooch, ring, and small crucifix. —Jason Urbanus