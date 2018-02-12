search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

ARIZONA

Monday, February 12, 2018

World Roundup ArizonaARIZONA: A new theory is challenging the long-held idea that Native American groups living in the Grand Canyon region 1,000 years ago relied predominantly on corn for subsistence. Instead, research suggests that prehistoric communities set controlled fires to burn off the grasses and weeds along the canyon’s forested rim. This stimulated the growth of edible plants such as amaranth and chenopodium, wild relatives of quinoa. These plants likely dominated local diets at that time, as pollen analysis of ceramic storage vessels has indicated.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America