FRANCE

Monday, February 12, 2018

World Roundup FranceFRANCE: Several miles southwest of their diocese, the bishops of Thérouanne enjoyed a lavish country retreat. Built in the 14th or 15th century near the shores of the Aa River in Saint-Martin-d’Hardinghem, the property was recently investigated prior to the installation of modern flood-prevention infrastructure. The central house was surrounded by a 40-foot-wide moat and contained a large ceremonial room. More than 2,100 square feet of rare and ornate tile flooring that depicts human, animal, and geometric motifs has survived.

