GREECE
Monday, February 12, 2018
GREECE: Underwater archaeologists have gained new insight into the construction and configuration of ancient Corinth’s main harbor, Lechaion. The city was destroyed by the Romans in 146 B.C., but was rebuilt a century later and grew into a major port, thanks to advanced Roman engineering. While most of the infrastructure lies underwater today, divers have identified the remains of massive stone moles, wooden and concrete caissons, monumental buildings, and as many as four harbor basins interconnected by canals.
