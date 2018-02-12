search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

GREECE

Monday, February 12, 2018

World Roundup GreeceGREECE: Underwater archaeologists have gained new insight into the construction and configuration of ancient Corinth’s main harbor, Lechaion. The city was destroyed by the Romans in 146 B.C., but was rebuilt a century later and grew into a major port, thanks to advanced Roman engineering. While most of the infrastructure lies underwater today, divers have identified the remains of massive stone moles, wooden and concrete caissons, monumental buildings, and as many as four harbor basins interconnected by canals.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America