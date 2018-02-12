search
SOUTH AFRICA

Monday, February 12, 2018

World Roundup South AfricaSOUTH AFRICA: After 20 years of painstaking excavation, cleaning, and reassembling, the virtually intact skeleton of the Australopithecus hominid known as Little Foot has been unveiled. Bones from the 3.67-million-year-old human ancestor were first identified in the 1990s within the Sterkfontein caves northwest of Johannesburg. Little Foot represents the most complete Australopithecus ever discovered and may provide unparalleled information about the origins of humankind, as well as the appearance, anatomy, and movement of early human relatives.

Recent Issues


